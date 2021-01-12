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The DRAGON LOCUSTS ;Coming Soon TRY to IMAGINE What You Are Being SHOWN HERE / by Jonathan Kleck
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214 views • January 12, 2021
( Mirror by Jonathan Kleck )
Jonathan Kleck's Channel; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3NFHqD3AAU90eqhI5XvOFA
Everyone has their own personal little cell in the pit, and only the Lord God can save you from it..
Joel 2:25 And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpiller, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you.
This locust army are about to come up out of the pit.
Revelation 9:3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.
Here is proof what you get saved from through our Lord Jesus Christ...
DISCLAIMER:
I do not own anything in the video, including the audio and picture.
This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.
We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
Jonathan Kleck's Channel; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3NFHqD3AAU90eqhI5XvOFA
Everyone has their own personal little cell in the pit, and only the Lord God can save you from it..
Joel 2:25 And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpiller, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you.
This locust army are about to come up out of the pit.
Revelation 9:3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.
Here is proof what you get saved from through our Lord Jesus Christ...
DISCLAIMER:
I do not own anything in the video, including the audio and picture.
This video is made for non-profit reasons and the rights and credits belong to their respective copyright holders.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.
We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
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