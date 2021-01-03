What Happens On January 6th??

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January 6, 2021 could be a date which will live in infamy. Will the Republic be saved or is it more of the same old Q talk? Time will soon tell as it is fast approaching. Time is running out for Trump as well as for freedom and liberty in this country if something is not done soon.
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