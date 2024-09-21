BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DOJ Moves to Shut Down Infowars
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
27 views • 7 months ago

The DOJ's financial investigation into Alex Jones and Infowars might appear straightforward, but is it really an attempt to silence dissent and free speech? This video delves into the deeper motives behind this high-profile case and its broader implications for journalists and citizens alike. We'll explore the establishment's long-standing animosity towards Jones, the strategic use of the Sandy Hook lawsuit, and the severe financial impact on Jones and Infowars. Witness the relentless effort to destroy his platform and the ongoing battle for free speech. As 2024 approaches, the urgency to defend our First Amendment rights has never been more critical. #AlexJones #Infowars #FreeSpeech #FirstAmendment #Censorship If you find this content insightful, please like and share the video!

Keywords
infowarsdojdownshut
