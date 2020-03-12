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Pal'n w/ Cahlen - New Home, Trusts and Ethical Animal Husbandry
Cahlen
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69 views • March 12, 2020
Hey everyone, and welcome to another episode of Pal'n w/ Cahlen!

Today I'll be showing you my new straw bale house on the side of a supervolcano. I'll also discuss Trusts and how the government tricks us into giving up our natural rights and becoming members of a corporate feudalism. Finally, I'll discuss whether or not any form of animal husbandry can be ethical.

Let me know if there are topics you'd like me cover in the next episode.

Cahlen Lee
Keywords
freedomlifenatural law
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