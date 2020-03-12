Pal'n w/ Cahlen - New Home, Trusts and Ethical Animal Husbandry

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Today I'll be showing you my new straw bale house on the side of a supervolcano. I'll also discuss Trusts and how the government tricks us into giving up our natural rights and becoming members of a corporate feudalism. Finally, I'll discuss whether or not any form of animal husbandry can be ethical.
Let me know if there are topics you'd like me cover in the next episode.
Cahlen Lee