Il vero monte Sinai in Arabia Saudita: l'esodo è reale - Italian Audio

Unisciti al nostro tour di ottobre 2022 sul Monte Sinai! ➡️ https://livingpassages.com/tour/saudi-arabia-mt-sinai-midian-ryan-mauro/
Guarda il documentario completo: Alla ricerca della montagna di Mosè: il vero monte Sinai in Arabia Saudita
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxHqNy5CQ
Sodoma e Gomorra IsReal: i giovani meritano una sana ribellione
https://www.brighteon.com/13c99532-3c27-4fc5-ac67-25907f4c8150
Vedi altro:
Ron Wyatt Discoveries -2022- Gomorra- Red Sea Crossing- Mt Sinai- Noah-s Ark (con collegamenti a molti altri video)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b890d1f-d654-446e-8cfd-c9da59fb9ef9
Guarda tu stesso le prove profonde presentate in questo film che conferma uno degli eventi più fondamentali nella Bibbia!
Si prega di considerare di sostenere il nostro lavoro con una donazione deducibile dalle tasse utilizzando i collegamenti in questa casella di descrizione. Grazie per aver reso possibile questo film e questa ricerca!
DONAZIONE SITO WEB: ➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/donate/
PAYPAL: ➡️ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DTRF?locale.x=en_US
VENMO: ➡️ Cerca DTRF7 su Venmo.com
MAIL A CHECK 📩 :
Dubbio Thomas Research Foundation 340 S. Lemon Ave. # 4089 Noce, CA 91789
Sinai, Elim, Horeb, Esodo, Israele, Gesù, Mosè, Yeshua, Mana, Cielo, Padre, Geova, Arabia, Gerusalemme, Sion, Prova, Esistenza, proofofgod, jesusisreal
