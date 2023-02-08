Mystik Journey of Man | Sacred Masculine Hip Hop Mix ((432))

We are taking a hero’s type of musical journey into the makings of a righteous man. From pr-conception thru adolescence and growing up learning lessons to carry on during parental progression. This tapestry is going thru life's stages including the ups & downs, tragedies & triumphs, to leveling up to a wise man.





Real men.. what are they, who are they, how are they, why are they and where are they? haha.. it can be seen/revealed in the way they conduct themselves, how they solve problems, interact with others of all varieties, how they wield their intellect, how they're in touch & in control of their emotions, how activated their intelligence is, how composed their language is, how true they are to their word and how they master some of the basic archetypes: The Warrior, The King, The Lover, The Magician, and even The Trickster.. things to know about and consider how what you don't know can be used against you, which is why knowledge of self is vital & understanding the laws of the un-i-verse..





He is a builder, leader, philosopher, innovator, architect, scribe, magi, influencer, coach, poet, athlete, father, martial artist, teacher, gardener, defender, protector, etc.. we can also learn so much from each card/archetype of consciousness from the Tarot..

and that's not to say woman cannot be most of those those things.. please ladies, I've made 3 mixes dedicated to y'all, so don't come at me like my shit's imbalanced or i'm catering to the masculine too much in neglect of the feminine.. you should know by now i got tons of love & respect for y'all- i also spoke about it with a wonderful woman on her podcast series "conversations with men" which delves into discussions about men and our take on life, relationships, consciousness, etc.. There's some top notch truth speakers in that series, so you won't be disappointed checking those out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_-K_aci4RI&list=PLoKDnRVgdx30O5t2Pg5UsGSlIZnqbz0jP





This mix is also for the ladies, wether to personify what an ideal man might be that you would find more honorable than the average guy out there, especially if you've been disenfranchised by a lot of them- there's still some great men out there and what we go thru.. It's also for you mothers trying to raise your boys into conscious men.





Modern society and the rat race has wreaked havoc on the family unit for over a century now.. parents having to spend all day away from home to pay the bills/mortgage leaving their kid to be raised by strangers and television more often than not no say the least.. i do have a music project in the works about this rat race conundrum- i promise it won't be cheesy (like that joke, haha)





TRACKLIST





Atoms To Adam - Killah Priest

Infinate Life - Bas-1

Now I'm Here - Ras K'Dee

Finding My Way - Uptown Xo

You A Grown Man Now - Hylton Smythe featured by Colossus

Good Man - Scarub

The Raven - CYNE

Before & After - Lyrics Born

The Way Through - Deca

La La La.. - Pride City Purpose

A Baby - People Under The Stairs

10 Fingers, 10 Toes, 10 lbs, 10 oz - Grouch & Zion I ft. Deuce Eclipse

Setting Sun - The Unspoken Heard

Success - Mr Lif ft. Aesop Rock

More Than You Know - Mission

You Goin' Make It In The End - Blackaliscious ft. Lateef & Vursatyl

Time To Communicate - Maleko, Raj & Tommy V

I Am What I Am - Opoetik

Plan C - Abstract Rude & Musab ft. Slug & Toki Write

Waiting For The World To End - Rakim

Do You Remember - Deltron ft. Jamie

Mystery of Life - Nu Vision

Life Itself - Lil Sci

Whatchahere4? - CMA

Life's Journey - Sunspot Jonz x Nate Max, George Kavasilis & Sethikus Boza from a monumental podcast: Transcending the "God" Matrix (Augmented Technical Intelligence)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhPxm_kOqFQ&t=1s





Arranged, Mixed & Produced in 432Hz on February 3rd, 2023 by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind in The SF Bay Area





PEACE