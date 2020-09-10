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Ric Grenell blasts CNN and journalists over briefing room questions
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52 views • September 10, 2020
Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell comments exclusively on his encounter with reporters in the White House briefing room, shares his thoughts on an evident 'bias' in the press, President Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nod, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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