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'Global Vaccination Plan' Announcement Caught on TV [29.10.2021]
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153 views • October 30, 2021
NOTE: This is not an "Announcement", this is systematic Predictive Programming/Social Engineering..
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
310 views Oct 29, 2021
Barnabas Nagy - 26.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AilAfWK36I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AilAfWK36I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8TRZRK1sJfxKJ0tXMmGTow
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/videos
Notice: Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
#barnabasnagy #nocovid #covidlies
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
310 views Oct 29, 2021
Barnabas Nagy - 26.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AilAfWK36I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AilAfWK36I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8TRZRK1sJfxKJ0tXMmGTow
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/videos
Notice: Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
#barnabasnagy #nocovid #covidlies
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