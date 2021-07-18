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Phones from the Mueller probe are missing | REACTION | The Count
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50 views • July 18, 2021
Newsmax contributor and former Trump legal team member Jenna Ellis and former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos react to the revelation that phones from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign are missing - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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