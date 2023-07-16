Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid. SENSATIONAL❗ Top Globalist Banker Admits 'They Will Have Absolute Control' #CBDC

Bank of International Settlements:

We don't know for example who is using as a one hundred dollar bill today, we don't know who is using the 1000 peso bill today and the key difference in with the CDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability (read YOUR MONEY). And also we will have the technology to enforce that." BOOM 💥

"We have the Communist Chinese, we have the UN, we have the IMF, we have the World Bank, we have the WWF, we have the International Bank of Settlements. We got Bill Gates. We got them all telling us we need a world currency to control our lives and track what we do and not let you buy anything that they don't want you to have. Even if it's legal. Sounds like a nightmare.





Musk believes ESG is the devil, and he's not the only one. Environmental, Social and Governance of ESG Agenda once had the staunch backing of billionaires, but now corporations are backtracking and they're trying to rename it or repackage it. The point is it's in a lot of trouble. Well, it's the essential core of the global Social Credit Score. On the macro level. And then down on the individual level, it is the Universal. Basic Income that is tied to your individual Social Credit score. So the Bank of International Settlements rejects crypto as money, but says that they're going out with their own ESG back tokens. That they will use to control every facet of your life, he says. Central banks will have absolute control over all money.





