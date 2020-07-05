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Summer - A short video by FreeMusicJukebox
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128 views • July 05, 2020
Summer - A short video by FreeMusicJukebox - Royalty Free Creative Commons Music that Can be downloaded for Free and used for your own video projects without any copyright problems. - Audio Download - N/A ATM
Q&A
1.Can I use this music on my video? YES
2.Can I use this video? NO
3.Do I have to Give Credit? YES Copy & paste the info below
4.Are there any special terms? YES If you alter the original Tune you cannot Redistribute it.
5.Can I Monetize my video with this Music? YES
6. If you have any other questions put them in the comments below and I will help if I can
Credits
==============================================
N/A
by
N/A
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
#FreeMusicJukebox Creative Commons music for videos 2019
http://www.freemusicjukebox.org
==============================================
Find me here also
https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMusicJukebox?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=MindsnMemes
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/freemusicjukebox/
https://audiograb.com/u/MuggleWitchMusic
https://gab.com/FreeMusicJukebox
https://soundcloud.com/user-589256427
https://hearthis.at/freemusicjukeox/
https://twitter.com/Free_M_J_
https://dlive.tv/FreeMusicJukebox
https://vimeo.com/freemusicjukebox
https://www.fiverr.com/freemusicmedia
https://voat.co/u/FreeMusicJukebox
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/984427891552428032/feed
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/946019775411568640/feed
https://parler.com/profile/freemusicjukebox
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/freemusicjukebox
#Summer_Music
#MuggleWitchMusic
#FreeMusicMedia
#Free_Music_Free_Downloads
Q&A
1.Can I use this music on my video? YES
2.Can I use this video? NO
3.Do I have to Give Credit? YES Copy & paste the info below
4.Are there any special terms? YES If you alter the original Tune you cannot Redistribute it.
5.Can I Monetize my video with this Music? YES
6. If you have any other questions put them in the comments below and I will help if I can
Credits
==============================================
N/A
by
N/A
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
#FreeMusicJukebox Creative Commons music for videos 2019
http://www.freemusicjukebox.org
==============================================
Find me here also
https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMusicJukebox?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=MindsnMemes
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/freemusicjukebox/
https://audiograb.com/u/MuggleWitchMusic
https://gab.com/FreeMusicJukebox
https://soundcloud.com/user-589256427
https://hearthis.at/freemusicjukeox/
https://twitter.com/Free_M_J_
https://dlive.tv/FreeMusicJukebox
https://vimeo.com/freemusicjukebox
https://www.fiverr.com/freemusicmedia
https://voat.co/u/FreeMusicJukebox
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/984427891552428032/feed
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/946019775411568640/feed
https://parler.com/profile/freemusicjukebox
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/freemusicjukebox
#Summer_Music
#MuggleWitchMusic
#FreeMusicMedia
#Free_Music_Free_Downloads
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