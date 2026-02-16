Alexandrine de Luc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This e-Book is about a past life, uncovered using hypnosis and age regression. I forgot to mention in the video that in this e-book, Jessica (my wife’s Dorothy’s spirit guide), told me that we had planned this life together, along with the purpose. That explains to me why we felt some kind of recognition when we first met many years ago. I’m sure you will enjoy reading this book with all the important information in it.