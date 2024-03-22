My Cancer Healing Journey

In September of 2021, my life was turned upside down when I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. I was in no way prepared for the shock, fear and emotional turmoil it would bring into my life. I made the decision to decline the conventional treatments offered to me by conventional medicine and to follow a different path. This is my story.

I believe the human body can find its own way to wellness through its innate ability to rebalance and heal itself, if its inner terrain is relieved of any toxic burden and it receives what it needs to recover, rejuvenate and thrive in the way nature intended. While it was not an easy decision, the conventional treatments of surgical lymph node removal, chemo, radiation and hormone drugs were in no way aligned with my position on what the body likely needs to heal completely from cancer. The decision to follow the conventional, integrative, or holistic path is a personal one and, while I cannot and do not advise or recommend any particular treatment protocol, as owners of our bodies we have the right to take control of our health, take the time to do our research and assert our right to autonomy to make our own choices.

If you have been through a similar experience I would love to hear from you.

Credits:

Music: Dmitrii Kolesnikov

Videos/images: Donna Young, Canva, Pixabay

