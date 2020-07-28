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Silenced Frontline Doctors Hold Capitol Hill Press Conference to Challenge Big Tech
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21216 views • July 28, 2020
The Frontline Doctors that were Deleted by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are back to respond their being silenced.
Be sure to stay till the end to see the clown show. 🤣
Be sure to stay till the end to see the clown show. 🤣
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