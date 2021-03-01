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THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE - PART 1
Beyond Illusion
Beyond Illusion
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61 views • March 01, 2021
An insightful ten minute look at the hidden history of Australia. This is the history that they dont want you to know.

A treaty was signed in Geneva called the Declaration regarding the Teaching of History (Revision of School Textbooks) to change the way history is taught because Australians might get a little upset to discover the truth which is that we are a foreign occupied nation: http://www.austlii.edu.au/au/other/dfat/treaties/

USEFUL LINKS

WEBSITE: https://dawnkelly.com.au
SHOP: https://dawnkelly.com.au/shop/
BLOG: https://dawnkelly.com.au/blog/
INNER COMPASS ONLINE SCHOOL: https://the-inner-compass.teachable.com/courses
PRACTICAL LAWFUL ASCENSION: https://the-inner-compass.teachable.com/p/practical-lawful-ascension-australia
YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW UNTIL YOU KNOW QUIZ: https://the-inner-compass.teachable.com/p/his-story-her-story-your-story
DAWN KELLY INNER COMPASS YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/c/DawnKellyInnerCompass/featured
BITCHUTE CHANNEL/DAWN KELLY: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DwnzDpMqzPFZ/
THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE DOCUMENTARY SERIES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s96q4LnWgc&;list=PLbkznmGkYQV2AlXxeVL6q8lllbc2c06aB

RUSSELL J GOULD: https://fortheclaimofthelife.com/
https://lastflagstanding.com/
Ha Ko Ra’s WEBSITE: https://venueofthefacts.com/
STEVEN SPIERS WEBSITE: https://stevenspiers.com/
STEVEN SPIERS WHITE PAPERS YOUTUBE AUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBzdtdptIg4&;list=PLbkznmGkYQV05p7j3h6MlUmngjnCuO02
INTRODUCTION TO THE ANZACS RESEARCH PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3125263517569596
Keywords
unvaticantrue historyaustraliaww1the truth will set you freeanzacsdawn kellyimperial crownst edwards crowninternational treaties
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