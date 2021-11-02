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New Blue: A promising Canadian pro-life political party launched
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50 views • November 02, 2021
LifeSite's Kennedy Hall speaks with Jim and Belinda Karahalios, a married couple who recently founded the New Blue Party in Ontario, Canada. They hope to restore traditional conservative values focused on the sanctity of life and the traditional family.
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