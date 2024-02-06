Create New Account
HERE WE GO AGAIN! ENERGY WEAPONS DEPLOYED AGAINST CHILE
Alex Hammer
Maui much? Or is this just that dreaded climate change they’ve been warning us about? Pshhh! It’s so obvious. I bet these people figured it out. This is clearly an attack. God bless the people of Chile (and you)

What’s happening (politically) in Chile?

Thank you Philosophers Stone.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

