HERE WE GO AGAIN! ENERGY WEAPONS DEPLOYED AGAINST CHILE

Maui much? Or is this just that dreaded climate change they’ve been warning us about? Pshhh! It’s so obvious. I bet these people figured it out. This is clearly an attack. God bless the people of Chile (and you)

What’s happening (politically) in Chile?

Thank you Philosophers Stone.





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/