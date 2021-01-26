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MONDAY - JANUARY 25, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=1618730056
EP 2292-6PM OIG WANTS TO INVESTIGATE DOJ INFLUENCE ON OUTCOME OF 2020 ELECTION
After the DOJ, FBI, CIA and US Intelligence Apparatus writ large, went to extraordinary lengths to influence both the 2016 presidential election (Yates/Comey) against Donald Trump; and the 2018 mid-term election (Rosenstein/Mueller) against President Trump; with no accountability despite the overwhelming evidence…. Now the DOJ Office of Inspector General wants to investigate political pressure on the 2020 election. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16738
SPECIAL GUESTS: James (Jim) Pugh is an MBA, life coach and instructor of business related courses. Jim lectures about spiritual concepts and history and continues to develop for himself an understanding of God's rules, principles and laws and how they apply to the nasty and chaotic world we live in. It is his hope that he may be a grain of sand with a loud voice to provide hope to all people that may listen. https://www.godisgovernment.com/
Sheriff Richard Mack: During his tenure as sheriff, Mack received national attention for initiating Mack v. United States (later restyled to Printz v. United States), a lawsuit against the federal government which alleged that portions of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act violated the United States Constitution, because they comprised a congressional action that compelled state officers to execute Federal law. These portions were interim provisions until a national instant background check system for gun purchasers could be implemented. In a 5–4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the provisions of the Brady Act in question were, in fact, unconstitutional. https://cspoa.org/
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