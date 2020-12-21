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Chattanooga Nurse DIED 8 Hours After Fainting!
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2845 views • December 21, 2020
Chattanooga Nurse DIED 8 Hours After Fainting! Death certificate posted for Tiffany Pontes Dover. A SECOND interview video was done of her after the “fainting” spell, where she explained her reaction - having to COVER UP For her ‘managers’. I spoke to an ‘awake’ doctor who’s horrified at what is happening.The Chattanooga nurse —- which Google lied with “only fainted”.. The Brit herein says differently! Google and Snopes and Fact Check lie about this death! Soros-controlled Google criminally LIES about her "only fainting" to cover for the de-populating COVID eugenics agenda.
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