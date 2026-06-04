Section 224: Ro Khanna says it was Netanyahu himself who told members of Congress to insert Section 224 - merging the US & Israeli militaries, data...

US Congressman Ro Khanna says it was Netanyahu himself who told members of Congress to insert Section 224 — the provision merging the US and Israeli militaries — into the bill.

SENATE VOTES TO PROTECT TRUMP'S $1.8 BILLION SLUSH FUND



The Senate rejected an amendment Thursday that would have blocked Trump's controversial payout fund, a $1.8 billion settlement that gives Trump personal compensation and immunity from tax crime prosecution.



The vote was 50-49. Only 3 Republicans (Collins, Husted, Sullivan) broke ranks to join Democrats in attempting to stop it.





Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testified Tuesday that the administration "abandoned" plans for the payout fund.



Senate Majority Leader John Thune held the vote open for three hours trying to flip senators. Even that wasn't enough to stop the political embarrassment.



Republicans are now trying to pass a bill funding ICE and CBP with nearly $70 billion to distract from this corruption.





@DD Geopolitics



