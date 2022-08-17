IN GODS HANDS RAPTURE SOON

Jesus is coming back soon, are you ready for Him? If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this Last Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles, books and the CDs, free water filters & 'THE WARNING'. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT, YOUR LOVE and YOUR PRAYERS. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this Last Days ministry, for me and Bobbie and 'THE WARNING' that is going out. God Bless You. https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg I am still shipping out free water filters to the needy. If you are seeking a basic water filter I now use the CeraMetixGF 7" Imperial size ceramic filter (this filter will remove 90% of fluoride & the larger diameter filter (Imperial size) gives an increased flow rate comparable to 2 standard candlestick filters) 'at cost' for a donation to this Last Days Ministry, see this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/174711673978 If you are looking for a Premium (2 ceramic filters, using the CeraMetix GF 7" Imperial size ceramic filter (this filter will remove 90% of fluoride & the larger diameter filter (Imperial size), (will remove 90% of fluoride & the larger diameter filter (Imperial size) gives an increased flow rate comparable to 2 standard candlestick filters. These Premium Water filters are now made using a clear upper & lower water tank so you can SEE the water level. (And which will include a KJV Bible), 'at cost' for a donation to this: Last Days Ministry, see this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/184843322002 See my all my water filter products at: https://www.tonylamb.org/index101.html ** Now I have the CeraMetix GF Imperial size filter. (this filter will remove 90% of fluoride & the larger diameter filter (Imperial size) gives an increased flow rate comparable to 2 standard candlestick filters (ALONE by itself) so you can get a replacement ceramic filter from me at: https://www.ebay.com/itm/185320613600 If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Here is the new website: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your support and your prayers in this Last Mission for God. You are a blessing to me and Bobbie and we Thank God for sending you to us, and we keep you and yours in our prayers. You are 'NOT Partners' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! I am still shipping out free water filters to the needy. (ALL PROCEEDS, TITHES & GIFTS) GO TO PAY FOR FREE Bibles, books, CDs & water filters to those who ask for them. I do NOT take any salary or any perks for my work in the Lord. If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf * Here is the video showing how to assemble these water filters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K26tz-QsnXE ** Included in each water filter is a KJV Bible, a book titled THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and a CD titled: THE WARNING. (If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.) God Bless you for your faithfulness to God. I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since. IF YOU WOULD LIKE 8 TO 15 (or more ) FREE CD's titled (THE WARNING) to pass out as tracks, to stuff in Bibles or books you or passing out or for your church. IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE BIBLE IF YOU WOULD LIKE FREE AUDIO CD TITLED (THE WARNING) IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE eBOOK TITLED (IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE) * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg *(IF YOU WOULD LIKE A (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.) Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb