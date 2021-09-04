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The Great Ice Wall. Bet you didn't know this was here!
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419 views • September 04, 2021
The Great Ice Wall. Bet you didn't know this was here!
Real footage from the ice wall in Antarctica... The Ice Wall is a massive wall of ice that surrounds Antarctica. 150 foot Ice Wall. The shelf of ice is several hundred meters thick. This nearly vertical ice front to the open sea is more than 50 meters high above the water's surface.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Ice-Wall-of-Antarctica---Real-Footage-From---The-Edge-of-The-Earth:2?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Real footage from the ice wall in Antarctica... The Ice Wall is a massive wall of ice that surrounds Antarctica. 150 foot Ice Wall. The shelf of ice is several hundred meters thick. This nearly vertical ice front to the open sea is more than 50 meters high above the water's surface.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Ice-Wall-of-Antarctica---Real-Footage-From---The-Edge-of-The-Earth:2?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
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