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Insider Exposes Freemasonry as World's Oldest Religion and Luciferian Plans for The New World Order
Buzzand_NZ
Buzzand_NZ
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115 views • June 04, 2021
Published May 22, 2021

WARNING: There is VERY GRAPHIC material in this video. For mature audiences ONLY!

Video is over 5 hours long but it is more then worth the time watching. Start early put your feet up and get educated.

Australian Rock Star Quits Freemasonry and Exposes them as followers of Satan

Everyone reading this has been affected in one way or another by Freemasonry, so it is worth your investment in time to spend the 5 hours watching this incredible video

Altiyan Childs is a former Australian Rock musician, and a former Freemason. In 2010 he won The X Factor talent show award, which boosted his career in music to stardom status.

In a video he released last month, he announced that he has now put his life on the line to renounce his secret Freemason vows.

His life has recently changed after being awakened in a speeding car that was heading straight into a brick wall because the driver had fallen asleep. He says he heard a whisper in his ear that woke him from a deep sleep, and that he was able to grab the steering wheel and avoid the crash.

"I shouldn't be here today," he states.

The penalty for renouncing your vows in Freemasonry is death, but he feels compelled to expose Freemasonry for what it is: the oldest religion in the world.

According to Childs, almost every notable person running the world today, from politics to business to entertainment, got there through Freemasonry.

And his 5 plus hour video was produced to convince you that this is true, from an insider perspective, and to warn about what is soon coming: the implementation of the Luciferian New World Order.

Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order https://tinyurl.com/y4jql7o3
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new world orderfreemasonryaltiyan childs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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