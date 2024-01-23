The Ancient Connections between the Illuminati & Extraterrestrial Life: An Interview with Leo Zagami

Michael Salla





Leo Zagami is the author of Invisible Master (2023) and the nine-volume book series Confessions of an Illuminati, which discuss secret societies from the perspective of ancient gods, angels, demons, extraterrestrials, interdimensionals, and invisible masters. He asserts that the boundaries between these different entities are fluid and that they can be summoned in black magic rituals. Zagami claims that the Jesuits have been able to manipulate public perceptions on these topics up to the modern era.





Zagami has spent three decades as a member, instructor, and researcher in multiple secret societies, including the Freemasons and the Bavarian Illuminati. In 2006, he decided to begin revealing the secrets of different Illuminati societies after objecting to satanic practices by the upper echelons of these societies and had to Norway and Europe. In this Exopolitics Today interview, he discusses the connections between ancient aliens and secret societies and what this means in the modern era. He asserts that a dystopian awaits humanity as secret societies establish smart cities, eliminating human freedoms unless a divine savior appears.





His website is: http://leozagami.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v48doq9-the-ancient-connections-between-the-illuminati-and-extraterrestrial-life-an.html