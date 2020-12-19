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▶️ How To Use Hive, LeoFinance, 3Speak, & More | EP#395
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3 views • December 19, 2020
This is a highly comprehensive guide and look at Hive, PeakD, LeoFinance, 3Speak, Hiveblocks, Blocktrades, Hive Engine, and DLease. I will be covering all the features of Hive, the sign up process, and everything you need to get started.
If you can’t find an answer in this blog, please watch the video for the full breakdown. Below are the timestamps to help you find various sections:
00:00 Intro
00:22 Signing Up
05:00 Your Private Keys
08:03 Powering Up Hive
11:53 Setting Up Your Profile
13:50 PeakD & Features Of Hive
16:17 LeoFinance
18:45 DLease Delegations
20:56 Hive Community Creation
21:38 Hive Delegations
24:30 Hive Engine & Hive Communities
29:00 Trading On Hive Engine
33:20 Hive Wallet
40:00 Hive Market
42:00 Hive Savings
44:43 Content Creation
48:32 Hive Content Feed
50:08 Communities
52:43 3Speak
55:54 Tags
57:14 Transfer Hive
59:04 Selling/Withdrawing Hive
1:00:00 Blocktrades Swap Exchange
1:03:55 HiveBlocks
1:06:23 Witnesses
1:08:23 Outro
Hive ~
You can find all of their information on https://hive.io/.
You can find the rest of this guide in blog form on Publish0x here:
https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/how-to-use-hive-leofinance-3speak-and-dlease-xdnrzyw
Do you use Hive? Did you learn anything new today? Did I miss anything important? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and leave any questions or feedback you have as well. Also, don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe!
If you can’t find an answer in this blog, please watch the video for the full breakdown. Below are the timestamps to help you find various sections:
00:00 Intro
00:22 Signing Up
05:00 Your Private Keys
08:03 Powering Up Hive
11:53 Setting Up Your Profile
13:50 PeakD & Features Of Hive
16:17 LeoFinance
18:45 DLease Delegations
20:56 Hive Community Creation
21:38 Hive Delegations
24:30 Hive Engine & Hive Communities
29:00 Trading On Hive Engine
33:20 Hive Wallet
40:00 Hive Market
42:00 Hive Savings
44:43 Content Creation
48:32 Hive Content Feed
50:08 Communities
52:43 3Speak
55:54 Tags
57:14 Transfer Hive
59:04 Selling/Withdrawing Hive
1:00:00 Blocktrades Swap Exchange
1:03:55 HiveBlocks
1:06:23 Witnesses
1:08:23 Outro
Hive ~
You can find all of their information on https://hive.io/.
You can find the rest of this guide in blog form on Publish0x here:
https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/how-to-use-hive-leofinance-3speak-and-dlease-xdnrzyw
Do you use Hive? Did you learn anything new today? Did I miss anything important? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and leave any questions or feedback you have as well. Also, don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe!
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