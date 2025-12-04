"COP30: Chaos over Climate Change" with guest Alex Newman

'Intentional' S2E24 Thursday 12-4-25 'Live'





The Climate Change Conference ended last Saturday with a fizzle following the disruption of the conference with fires being set, criticisms being lobbed of a failed ability to obtain progress and only providing weak outcomes, and the President of The U.S. not sending an official delegation...Alex Newman was there and he breaks it down for us...Let's Get Intentional!





"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://x.com/MicMeowed





The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418





You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org.