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【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Vladimir Putin has been diagnosed with a cancer called Squamous-cell carcinoma (SCC); his weird behaviors shown in front of the camera are caused by the extreme pain brought by the cancer; Putin’s personal doctor has explicitly informed that the days left for Mr. Putin cannot exceed 10 to 12 months