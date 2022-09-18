【Exclusive】9/18/2022 Miles Guo: Vladimir Putin has been diagnosed with a cancer called Squamous-cell carcinoma (SCC); his weird behaviors shown in front of the camera are caused by the extreme pain brought by the cancer; Putin’s personal doctor has explicitly informed that the days left for Mr. Putin cannot exceed 10 to 12 months
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.