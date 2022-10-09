It is Adam and Eve, NOT Adam and Steve

When the enemy comes in like a flood; the sons of God in Christ will lift up the standard of righteousness still.
Take your side with God in Christ or the devil and the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.