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Pr Raoult vs Bourdin : conscience vs ignorance. 2 motivations différentes, 2 mondes inconciliables
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10 views • June 26, 2020
Le Pr. Didier Raoult était l'invité de Jean-Jacques Bourdin, ce jeudi 25 juin 2020.
Import YT 25 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iIIZV1hNcw
Chaîne YT RMC : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgGb7tN3tIH5_Kk05D1J_bA
Le Pr. Didier Raoult répondait aux questions de Jean-Jacques Bourdin, sur RMC.
Nota : Le Pr Raoult est inattaquable sur le plan de l'intégrité et de sa compétence. En exercice pratique : bien étudier le jeu de l'interviewer en service commandé, afin de déceler ses motivations, son fil conducteur.
Import YT 25 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iIIZV1hNcw
Chaîne YT RMC : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgGb7tN3tIH5_Kk05D1J_bA
Le Pr. Didier Raoult répondait aux questions de Jean-Jacques Bourdin, sur RMC.
Nota : Le Pr Raoult est inattaquable sur le plan de l'intégrité et de sa compétence. En exercice pratique : bien étudier le jeu de l'interviewer en service commandé, afin de déceler ses motivations, son fil conducteur.
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