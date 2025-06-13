PDiddy Trial Exposes Domestic Violence while Protecting Deeper Corruption w/ Attorney Joe Nierman

Nimi top quality skin care @ http://NimiSkincare.com - use code SARAH to save 10%

Attorney Joe Nierman, a New York litigator known for covering high-profile cases like Ghislaine Maxwell and Kyle Rittenhouse, joins the show to break down the unfolding legal drama surrounding the PDiddy trial. While the media focuses on the disturbing domestic violence allegations, Nierman reveals how the government prosecutors may be shielding deeper layers of systemic corruption akin to the Epstein case. We explore the legal strategies at play, potential power structures being protected, and what the public needs to question as this case unfolds. Follow Joe Nierman on his Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/user/GoodLawgic

