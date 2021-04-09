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The COVID-19 Pandemic Equation
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10 views • April 09, 2021
The balance sheet equation :
Assets = Capital + Liabilities
I thought about the covid numbers and figured there should be variances if we considered
TC = AC + R + D
where;
TC = Total Confirmed Cases
AC = Active Cases
R = Recovered
D = Deaths
There should be a variance resulting from clinical active cases that later died from so other cause. For example, car accident.
what does the data show?
#world #sweden #usa #jamaica #israel #woldometer
Assets = Capital + Liabilities
I thought about the covid numbers and figured there should be variances if we considered
TC = AC + R + D
where;
TC = Total Confirmed Cases
AC = Active Cases
R = Recovered
D = Deaths
There should be a variance resulting from clinical active cases that later died from so other cause. For example, car accident.
what does the data show?
#world #sweden #usa #jamaica #israel #woldometer
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