Democrats Just Woke Up The Entire Country
“People, it doesn't matter how or what you feel about Donald Trump. But if you're a true student of the constitution, if you're a student of law, even if you have a moral standard of justice, all of America ought to be afraid right now.
For that man to be convicted without the right to adequately defend himself from charges that weren't even stated. We've lost our republic. Our constitution is dead, And everyone else in America, we ought to be afraid, afraid for ourselves. It's not a good thing.
And for those that think it is, those that's the enemy.”
