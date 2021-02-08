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Words From The Lord: "My Requirement is a FULLY SURRENDERED Vessel" - "Martial Law" - "The Red Horse and Time" - "Red Alert: War is Coming"
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311 views • February 08, 2021
My Requirement is a FULLY SURRENDERED Vessel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7reoYXAO9Mc
"Fast, pray, weep and mourn. There will be great loss."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGbKOqfVNtU
PROPHECY, YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED, SAYS THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJQNtsu5a80
A Servant's Heart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qF0WheX9wkc
Martial Law – Reagan
https://444prophecynews.com/martial-law-reagan/
The Red Horse and Time – Nadia Isaac
https://444prophecynews.com/the-red-horse-and-time-nadia-isaac/
Red Alert: War is Coming. Brace Yourself. Be Prepared. – Amanda N. White
https://444prophecynews.com/red-alert-war-is-coming-brace-yourself-be-prepared-amanda-n-white/
Red Alert: War is Coming. Brace Yourself. Be Prepared. – Amanda N. White
https://444prophecynews.com/red-alert-war-is-coming-brace-yourself-be-prepared-amanda-n-white/
__________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7reoYXAO9Mc
"Fast, pray, weep and mourn. There will be great loss."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGbKOqfVNtU
PROPHECY, YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED, SAYS THE LORD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJQNtsu5a80
A Servant's Heart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qF0WheX9wkc
Martial Law – Reagan
https://444prophecynews.com/martial-law-reagan/
The Red Horse and Time – Nadia Isaac
https://444prophecynews.com/the-red-horse-and-time-nadia-isaac/
Red Alert: War is Coming. Brace Yourself. Be Prepared. – Amanda N. White
https://444prophecynews.com/red-alert-war-is-coming-brace-yourself-be-prepared-amanda-n-white/
Red Alert: War is Coming. Brace Yourself. Be Prepared. – Amanda N. White
https://444prophecynews.com/red-alert-war-is-coming-brace-yourself-be-prepared-amanda-n-white/
__________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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