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Nullify Federal Gun Control: Four States Get the Ball Rolling
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70 views • June 14, 2021
Using the 10th Amendment to defend the 2nd Amendment - four states with new laws on the books for 2021. And 3 others that are getting close to joining them. These are great steps forward, but just the beginning. As Samuel Adams put it, “Instead of sitting down satisfied with the efforts we have already made, which is the wish of our enemies, the necessity of the times, more than ever, calls for our utmost circumspection, deliberation, fortitude and perseverance.”
Path to Liberty: June 14, 2021
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Path to Liberty: June 14, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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