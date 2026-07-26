BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - July 26 2026 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1492 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • Yesterday

July 26, 2026

rt.com


Twelve people including four children are killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a tourist resort in the Zaporozhye region. Moscow says the attack is Kiev's revenge for its battlefield losses. Tehran summons Ukraine's highest-ranking envoy after a deadly attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea. Tehran says the strike on a commercial vessel was a violation of international law. One person dies and 16 others wounded as a van rams crowds at Berlin's Pride Parade. A manhunt is underway as police say the suspect is a member of so-called 'Islamic circles'.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

Keywords
iranamericaisraelwarrt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
India and China Signal Normalization of Ties, Indian Foreign Minister Says

India and China Signal Normalization of Ties, Indian Foreign Minister Says

Douglas Harrington
Iran Accuses Ukraine of Striking Its Cargo Ship in Caspian Sea at Israel&#8217;s Request

Iran Accuses Ukraine of Striking Its Cargo Ship in Caspian Sea at Israel’s Request

Garrison Vance
The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

Mike Adams
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump&#8217;s Iran War Powers

Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Ukraine’s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy