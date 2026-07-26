RT News - July 26 2026 9AM GMT

July 26, 2026

rt.com





Twelve people including four children are killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a tourist resort in the Zaporozhye region. Moscow says the attack is Kiev's revenge for its battlefield losses. Tehran summons Ukraine's highest-ranking envoy after a deadly attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea. Tehran says the strike on a commercial vessel was a violation of international law. One person dies and 16 others wounded as a van rams crowds at Berlin's Pride Parade. A manhunt is underway as police say the suspect is a member of so-called 'Islamic circles'.





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