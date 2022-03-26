© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memology 101: Worldwide Food Shortage - Guess I'll Starve to Death [25.03.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • March 26, 2022
To quote RFK Jr. nailed it in an interview:
“Every power that government acquires using this pandemic as a pretense, it will ultimately abuse to the maximum effect possible,” he said. “And this is just a rule that is certain as gravity.”
“Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism,” he continued. “Every time you comply, the demands will get greater and greater. We need to resolve here and now, ‘This is the hill that we need to die on.'”
“They have come for our jobs,” he said. “They have come for our transport. Now they are coming for our children, and we have an obligation as parents to protect them.”
348,887 views Mar 25, 2022
Memology 101
507K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y8OWuf6NFF0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
“Every power that government acquires using this pandemic as a pretense, it will ultimately abuse to the maximum effect possible,” he said. “And this is just a rule that is certain as gravity.”
“Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism,” he continued. “Every time you comply, the demands will get greater and greater. We need to resolve here and now, ‘This is the hill that we need to die on.'”
“They have come for our jobs,” he said. “They have come for our transport. Now they are coming for our children, and we have an obligation as parents to protect them.”
348,887 views Mar 25, 2022
Memology 101
507K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y8OWuf6NFF0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.