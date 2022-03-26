Memology 101: Worldwide Food Shortage - Guess I'll Starve to Death [25.03.2022]

To quote RFK Jr. nailed it in an interview:“Every power that government acquires using this pandemic as a pretense, it will ultimately abuse to the maximum effect possible,” he said. “And this is just a rule that is certain as gravity.”“Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism,” he continued. “Every time you comply, the demands will get greater and greater. We need to resolve here and now, ‘This is the hill that we need to die on.'”“They have come for our jobs,” he said. “They have come for our transport. Now they are coming for our children, and we have an obligation as parents to protect them.”348,887 views Mar 25, 2022Memology 101507K subscribers