U.S. Debt "In Banana Republic Territory" - Fed Is Trapped | Brien Lundin

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The last time the U.S. was facing an inflation crisis like it is now, U.S. national debt to GDP was around 30%. Now, debt/GDP is 130%. The Fed will not be able to raise rates to tame inflation this time because the interest payments on the debt would skyrocket. The Fed will have to reverse course, says Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and CEO of the New Orleans Investment Conference.
Lundin online: https://goldnewsletter.com