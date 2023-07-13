Quo Vadis





July 13, 2023





In this video we share A Brazilian Nun's Prophecy on the Sign of the Tribulation.





Brazilian mariologist Lucas Gelasio said that a nun from Northeast Brazil contacted him, after talking to her superior, asking her for help to discern whether some phenomena that occur in her life are of divine origin.





Lucas analyzed it carefully and everything seemed to him according to the criteria of the Church.





He prayed for a personal confirmation and God quickly granted him what he asked for.





On the night of June 17, 2023, the nun had a vision.





In the dream, she was in the Monastery, sitting, talking to two sisters.





One of them was startled and pointed to a high window.





Outside, where no one arrived, there was a young man of about 15 years old, dressed as an altar boy, with a red robe and a white surplice.





The nun got up, and together with another sister, she approached the window.





The sister asked, who are you?





He turned to the northern nun and, with his gaze fixed, replied,

"I come from Purgatory.





I was an altar boy in life and I came with God's permission to reveal to you that a catastrophic event will happen in the world.





He will cause great pain for all humanity.





But don't be afraid, the Lord says that he will be with you.





Before this event takes place, there will be a huge rainbow, which will be seen all over the world.





The rainbow will be the sign that will announce pain for you, but also the hope that the Lord will be with you.





I am telling you this so that you know that this event will be the beginning of the end of this time."





Then she woke up.





It was about ten minutes before midnight.





Surprised, she began to pray and took her Bible.





She asked her Guardian Angel, "if this dream that was revealed to me is true, confirm it, I ask you, by the Word of God."





Immediately and clearly, the answer reached her heart: "I confirm it to you, open the Bible now! "





Obeying, she opened the Bible and fell right into Matthew Chapter 24, which contains Jesus' discourse on the end of time and the signs of his second coming, and is known as the Discourse of the Mount of Olives.





The rainbow is a biblical sign.





They are found in the books of Genesis, Exodus, Ezekiel and Revelation.





In the story of Genesis, a rainbow appears immediately after the Flood that purified the world.





It symbolized the mercy of God and the covenant he made with Noah, which represents humanity, not to purify the world again in this way, which is read in Genesis 9.





Exodus 24 describes a vision of God in which a rainbow is seen around His throne, a sign of the presence of God among His people.





The rainbow is also mentioned in Ezekiel 1, where it is also described as a sign of God's presence in heaven.





In Revelation 4:3, a rainbow is again described around the throne of God, which is interpreted as a sign of God's presence and his promise of salvation.





So the rainbow is also associated with God's hope and promise.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NAEH_2bMr8