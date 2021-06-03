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Plandemic Presentation - Part 3 By Their Fruits Ye Shall Know Them
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11 views • June 03, 2021
In Part 3 the background and history of the major players in the Plandemic are taken into account to gauge whether these people are, or have ever been credible. Turns out, they are some of the least credible people in the history of the world. J. Michael's books and other work is available at jmichaelhudson.neocities.org and the infographics are available at https://files.catbox.moe/1lfx57.zip If you have the resources, contributions towards future videos and other creations would be quite helpful. Compiling these graphics and creating this channel has taken at least a hundred hours of volunteer effort.
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