Science & Psychology: Understanding Anti-Flat Earth Defense Mechanisms
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
126 followers
104 views • 5 months ago

Mike Adams would do himself and his listeners and readers a big favor by watching this, so as to begin to understand why his mind is illogically rejecting such an important truth.... why would a reasonable man refuse to hear empirical scientific evidence that clearly shows this man is completely incorrect in his knowledge and perception of reality?   

It's not an opinion, it's not supposition, it's not a mere hypothesis, it's none of those things... instead, it is absolute, demonstrable, empirically and scientifically provable, actual, reality, and it's God's honest truth.   You can't fight the truth and expect to win, you only end up looking like a putz.  "Putz", no doubt, being one of Mike's favorite words, in the entire dictionary, I'd bet.

"There can be no meaningful learning, without agitation"

A pin will prick.  A needle will poke.  While this may be bothersome, it is a necessary catalyst for proper agitation to take place, to induce, and in turn, manifest, meaningful learning.

In other words, just because the needle plays the part of a prick, does not mean he is an a-hole, it just means he's sincerely trying to help a homey out, and he knows of no better way, than to poke, and poke again, for it is his nature, and it is but a gift, from God, that he poketh, where the poking, is most needeth, and in this case, the poke-ee in need, is Mike Adams. 

Just as the cradle shall rock, and rock on..... the needle shall poke, and poke on.

Please, no silly comments.

Keywords
sciencepsychologyindoctrinatedthe-scientific-methodlogical-thinkinganti-flat-earthdefense-mechanismsclosed-mindnasa-liesignoring-the-evidencehead-in-the-sandmike-adams-needs-to-watch-thisillogical-rejection-of-factswhy-fight-truthirrational-logicrefusing-reality
