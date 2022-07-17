[Apr 16, 2017] NASA ISS FAKE - 5 [Dilly Gill] [FLAT EARTH LT]

ISS internal fakery revealed - high cost production walkthrough tricks - Flat Earth

Original video: https://youtu.be/rWW5WM1o3go

I just want to point out this is for high cost productions. The standard astronot on a wire beamed live from space is green screen and cgi You may want to watch with the sound off and pause on some of the captions, I am in early days of learning to produce stuff. Some of the captions pop up a bit quick. Certainly better quality than my last production though!



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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!



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