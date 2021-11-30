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School of the Americas Assassins (1994)
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60 views • November 30, 2021
School of the Americas Assassins (1994)
American short documentary film about human rights abuses by graduates of School of the Americas. Produced by Robert Richter, it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.
Narrated by:
- Susan Abigail Tomalin = 314 (Reverse Ordinal)
- Susan Abigail Sarandon = 201 (English Ordinal) 58 (Chaldean)
Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation. The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), formerly known as the School of the Americas, is a United States Department of Defense Institute located at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, renamed in the 2001 National Defense Authorization Act.
Background: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Hemisphere_Institute_for_Security_Cooperation
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
American short documentary film about human rights abuses by graduates of School of the Americas. Produced by Robert Richter, it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.
Narrated by:
- Susan Abigail Tomalin = 314 (Reverse Ordinal)
- Susan Abigail Sarandon = 201 (English Ordinal) 58 (Chaldean)
Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation. The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), formerly known as the School of the Americas, is a United States Department of Defense Institute located at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, renamed in the 2001 National Defense Authorization Act.
Background: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Hemisphere_Institute_for_Security_Cooperation
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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