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"Once out of 3,000, in 70 years." is Oregon next??
OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
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[email protected]

facebook.com/OregonSJA/

orsja.org

                             

Monday night meeting at 7pm pt@ 


Join:https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/247948839174359?p=bis7mPjXDXCEqrm1LQ

Meeting ID:247 948 839 174 359

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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