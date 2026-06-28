"Once out of 3,000, in 70 years." is Oregon next??

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Monday night meeting at 7pm pt@
Join:https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/247948839174359?p=bis7mPjXDXCEqrm1LQ
Meeting ID:247 948 839 174 359
Passcode:Nn3dB3np
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+1 929-229-5346,,942855247#United States, New York City
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Phone conference ID:942 855 247#
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