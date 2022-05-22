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Why We Should Be Concerned About WHO
The Code Journey
The Code Journey
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82 views • May 22, 2022
In this video I take a look at the concerns around WHO and what the amendments to the International Health Regulations look like from a Code Perspective, as well as why we need to be concerned with Tedros working in the WHO.

An's work as a Coding Interpreter is completely unique. It blends over 50 different practices, beliefs, tools, modalities; and none of them are used in the traditional way. This allows her to have a unique perspective on things that are happening in our world and the experiences we are having. As a result, she is able to shed some light on the deeper layers of what is happening in our world; and the events that are playing out here on Earth. She not only looks at the events themselves; but the energy patterns that are within them. Understanding the world events and things that are happening in our world; allows us to operate with greater foresight, wisdom, and God alignment. It is through these pieces that we are able to adjust, shift, and change our course of action as a humanity. As we realize how we are being played and manipulated and the agendas that are in motion; then we are able to face the work that needs to be done. This allows us to open more possibilities and opportunites for ourselves. It is in understanding and embracing the truth; that we can come together, and move forward in ways that will benefit all of humanity.

You can learn more about An's work at: https://www.compassioncodes.com

An accepts gifts of appreciation at: https://pay.cornerstone.cc/compassioncodes

She also offers free study sessions for The Code Journey work twice a month at: https://www.learnitlive.com/Class/The-Code-Journey-Study-Session/12712

You can follow her on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessean.nicholsgeorge/ or https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nichols-George-Coding-Interpreter-1644263175846019

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/codinginterpreter/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JesseNicholsGeo

Gab: https://gab.com/TheCodeJourney

SafeChat: https://safechat.com/user/1347999224466649088

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/d02eff9b-5b0a-4c61-80b6-dec0d7069994

Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheCodeJourney/posts


Backup Video Channels can be found at:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ExOV8uZUiZKw/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jesseannicholsgeorge
Keywords
humanitycrisisexperimentationnarratives
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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