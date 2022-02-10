Ottawa Police Quitting, Taking Leave Over Handling of the Protest - Freedom Convoy 2022

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Ottawa Police Staff Sargent Resigns. Reports of many other members quitting, taking leave over protest handling. Give Send Go reaches $8.1M.
More truckers and Farmers arrested over fuel.
Bitcoin for Truckers:
https://tallyco.in/s/lzxccm/
Give Send Go:
https://www.givesendgo.com/freedomconvoy2022
#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #OttawaPolice
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