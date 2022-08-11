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US military convoy smuggling stolen oil out of Raqqah, Syria.
The US army, which currently occupies Northeast Syria, has been consistently looting the country's oil and smuggling it into their Iraq bases through the illegal Al-Waleed border crossing.
((( Washington ))) steals over 80% of Syria's oil output EVERY day.
Source @Augusto’s Helicopter Tours