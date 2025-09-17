RT News - September 17 2025 6AM GMT

September 17, 2025

rt.com





The UN Secretary General highlights the people of Gaza are facing an onslaught he's never seen before. That's as a United Nations report concludes that Israel's actions in the enclave amount to genocide. Almost 400 thousand Palestinians leave Gaza city as the IDF launches a massive ground assault to occupy the area. That's according to Benjamin Netanyahu who says locals want to flee but residents say otherwise. RT speaks with a representative of HAMAS in an exclusive interview and he says the negotiating process is being bombed by Israel. It's clear the US and the Netanyahu government are blocking the way to peace.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515