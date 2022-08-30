SPIRITUAL ANTICS 1 REDONE****

Shalawam (Peace, Hi) brothers and sisters, I had to redo video however be advised it is the message being delivered through animals if you can receive it. We do not ascribe nor consent nor listen to worldly or secular music but only real heavenly Christ centered (sounds) music glorifying The Most High and Christ. Pray that you can receive the message in each example. Blessings.



If you don't know Christ Yashaya Repent to him while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Blessings. If you don't know his name watch video on this platform Titled, "THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST" at



https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

Visit Herb Freedom youtube channel at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/













