SPIRITUAL ANTICS 1 REDONE****

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Shalawam (Peace, Hi) brothers and sisters, I had to redo video
however be advised it is the message being delivered through animals if
you can receive it. We do not ascribe nor consent nor listen to worldly
or secular music but only real heavenly Christ centered (sounds) music
glorifying The Most High and Christ. Pray that you can receive the
message in each example. Blessings.
If you don't know Christ Yashaya Repent
to him while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Blessings. If you don't
know his name watch video on this platform Titled, "THE TRUE NAME OF
GOD AND CHRIST" at
https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a
Visit Herb Freedom youtube channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
HERB FREEDOM website:
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/