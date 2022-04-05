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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/04/22 Reversing Joint Pain
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49 views • May 05, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/04/22 Reversing Joint Pain
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing birth defects. Contending that they are caused by either poison or nutritional deficiencies. Stating that if women of child bearing age would supplement with all 90 essential nutrients for a year before conception virtually all birth defects could be wiped out. Also he knows the cause, prevention and reversal of MS (multiple sclerosis).
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss an Israeli study on vitamin D. Finding that people with higher blood levels of vitamin D fared better if they contracted the COVID 19 virus. Emphasizing supplements are not a substitute for vaccines but a way to keep immunity levels from falling.
Callers
Amir's wife is experiencing joint pain.
Amy's dog had to have a 10 pound tumor removed from it's spleen.
John is experiencing chronic leg cramps.
Tracy's neighbor has several health challenges including anemia, bladder cancer, erectile dysfunction and low blood pressure.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing birth defects. Contending that they are caused by either poison or nutritional deficiencies. Stating that if women of child bearing age would supplement with all 90 essential nutrients for a year before conception virtually all birth defects could be wiped out. Also he knows the cause, prevention and reversal of MS (multiple sclerosis).
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss an Israeli study on vitamin D. Finding that people with higher blood levels of vitamin D fared better if they contracted the COVID 19 virus. Emphasizing supplements are not a substitute for vaccines but a way to keep immunity levels from falling.
Callers
Amir's wife is experiencing joint pain.
Amy's dog had to have a 10 pound tumor removed from it's spleen.
John is experiencing chronic leg cramps.
Tracy's neighbor has several health challenges including anemia, bladder cancer, erectile dysfunction and low blood pressure.
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