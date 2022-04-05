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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/04/22 Reversing Joint Pain
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InfoHealth News
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49 views • May 05, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/04/22 Reversing Joint Pain
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0

Air Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing birth defects. Contending that they are caused by either poison or nutritional deficiencies. Stating that if women of child bearing age would supplement with all 90 essential nutrients for a year before conception virtually all birth defects could be wiped out. Also he knows the cause, prevention and reversal of MS (multiple sclerosis).
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss an Israeli study on vitamin D. Finding that people with higher blood levels of vitamin D fared better if they contracted the COVID 19 virus. Emphasizing supplements are not a substitute for vaccines but a way to keep immunity levels from falling.
Callers

Amir's wife is experiencing joint pain.

Amy's dog had to have a 10 pound tumor removed from it's spleen.

John is experiencing chronic leg cramps.

Tracy's neighbor has several health challenges including anemia, bladder cancer, erectile dysfunction and low blood pressure.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy