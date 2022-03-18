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Putin, Inflation and Escalating Conflict
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60 views • March 18, 2022
March 17, 2022 - By now it should be obvious that a concerted and bipartisan effort is underway in Washington to escalate U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war. This effort has been ongoing since Russia entered Ukraine three weeks ago. Today we enter into a new and dangerous phase, as US politicians send $13.6 billion in aid and $800 million in weapons to Ukraine—one of the most corrupt governments in Europe. This will have an incredible effect on skyrocketing prices in the US and put the world on the edge of nuclear war.
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